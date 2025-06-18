‘He helped me so much:' Lacey Swope reflects on mentorship from Gary England

News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope credits legendary Oklahoma weather forecaster Gary England with helping launch her career and shaping her approach to severe weather coverage.

By: Bella Roddy

“Going to OU, Gary England was just like the Mecca,” Swope said. “Working at News 9 in Oklahoma City would be like an absolute dream for any meteorologist with a love of severe weather.”

Swope said she didn’t originally want to be on television, but a friend who interned at News 9 introduced her to England. “I would never be worthy. I don’t have a chance,” she remembered thinking. But England disagreed.

“I think you could be great at this and I’ll give you a shot,” he told her.

Behind the Scenes with a Legend

That chance led to internships during her junior and senior years of college, followed by a job as England’s weather producer. Swope said she was “floored” and honored to work behind the scenes with someone she admired deeply.

“I got to soak up all of his knowledge,” she said. “He loved sharing that with up-and-coming scientists, up-and-coming meteorologists. And he just kind of gave me hope.”

Both Oklahoma natives, Swope from Kiefer and England from a small town as well, bonded over humble beginnings. She said his service in the Navy helped shape his approach to forecasting, and he often shared what he learned with the entire weather team.

Wisdom That Stuck

“His spare time in the evenings, he would stand behind the camera... and give me advice,” Swope said. “One of the greatest things that he ever told me was, when you’re talking to a camera, look at it like you’re looking into the eyes of your grandmother.”

She said it was some of the best advice she’s ever received.

England also paid for voice lessons out of his own pocket to help Swope become more comfortable on-air. “He was the biggest proponent of that,” she said. “Relax. And so she taught me how to relax.”

Swope still uses the same forecast sheet England gave her to this day.

Learning from the Best During Severe Weather

Her early role during severe weather was assisting behind the scenes — relaying warnings, coordinating with storm trackers, and studying England’s calm but urgent delivery. She said it struck her how he would speak directly to kids: “If your parents aren’t home, kids listen to me.”

Later, England put her through intense training to prepare for live severe weather coverage.

“He would do rapid fire like we were live on the air, like we were covering a tornado,” Swope said. “He would make me juggle that… What are you going to do? We got a tornado coming in here.”

Though nerve-wracking, the “trial by fire” helped her learn quickly. “I’m forever grateful,” she said.

A Lasting Legacy

Today, Swope credits that training with helping her manage the fast-paced and high-stakes environment of Oklahoma weather.

“You have to pivot. We go from, hey, this is a big deal, to, hey, this is no longer a big deal, oh my gosh, this could take your life,” she said. “He was the best at that.”

When asked what she’ll miss most, Swope said it’s the little things.

“I will miss Gary’s laugh. I will miss the way that he would sing in the Weather Center,” she said. “Every time I hear that song, I hear him singing that song.”

She also remembers his signature look — white shirt, yellow tie — and how he’d wear an apron to eat dinner, which his wife Mary brought him every day.

“Weather’s serious, and it’s tough, but there are times that it’s not — most of the time it’s not,” Swope said. “And he does make being in the weather center fun. And it’s just really sad to think of a world without him sharing that light.”