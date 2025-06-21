Mural tribute to Gary England magnifies impact at celebration of Life service

Family, friends, and those who trusted News 9’s Gary England gathered on Friday for his celebration of life service held at Crossings Community Church in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Guests were greeted with a visual tribute to England as they entered the church. The mural was put together by students and staff from the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism. They gathered hundreds of social media posts from the public and England’s colleagues.

Legend, hero and pioneer, just a few of the many words used to describe England. For 41 years, he led the way in Oklahoma weather forecasting. England's daughter requested that the Gaylord College of Journalism showcase the countless posts that flooded social media after his passing.

“She said hundreds of thousands of people are sending messages and we want to present all of those,” said Scott Hodgson, OU Gaylord College of Journalism.

The mural captured visitors’ attention in the lobby before England's celebration of life service. Hodgson said they wanted to showcase the many photos taken of England with his co-workers through the years.

“The word they use is mentor and friendship,” said Hodgson. “And how he just worked with them.”

Also included were the many articles written about the contributions England made in the field of meteorology.

“New York Times, Wall Street Journal, People magazine,” said Hodgson. “All of them wrote articles on him, so we tried to print some of those out so people could just read who this person was in Oklahoma that had such an impact and recognition.”

Those attending England's service said they watched him throughout their childhood and adult life.

“Of course, you watch the movie Twister and just head down to the storm shelters when needed,” said Libby Engebretson, viewer.

A trusted voice during severe weather.

“He was the person we went to,” said Hodgson. “He was the calm in the midst of the storm.”

England started his career at News 9 in 1972. He was the first TV meteorologist to use a Doppler radar, which is now the standard.