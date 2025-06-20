Robin Marsh: 'Gary England walked worthy of his calling'

News 9 anchor Robin Marsh honored Gary England as a humble leader, devoted family man, and inspiring mentor who “walked worthy of his calling” and left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

By: Anna Denison

News 9 anchor Robin Marsh closed Friday’s Celebration of Life with a heartfelt tribute to her longtime colleague and friend, Gary England, reflecting on his lasting legacy in weather, relationships, and family.

“Boy, what testimonies we’ve heard today,” she said, turning her attention to Gary’s family. “The people in this room and the people watching on TV, the people who have sent so many messages online about why they love Gary—is an extension of why they love you.”

Referencing Ephesians 4:1, Marsh said England “walked worthy of the calling for which he was called,” not just in his groundbreaking weather work, but also in his deep personal relationships and his devotion to family.

Marsh recalled being hired to anchor alongside England more than 30 years ago. “I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’m worthy to stand next to Gary England.’ But he made me want to be better.”

Marsh recounted how England mentored those around him, cared deeply for his team, and encouraged her personally during a difficult time. “He looked me in the eye and said, ‘Your best days are ahead,’ and he meant it.”

She praised his humility—despite being the best at what he did—and his unmatched ability to connect with people. “If you met him, you loved him. Because he made you feel like a million bucks.”

Marsh also honored England’s devotion to his wife, Mary, and daughter, Molly. “To be a good father, love the mother of your child. Gary did that the very best.”

Marsh left the crowd with one of Gary’s most important life lessons: Live life in the moment.

"I'll be forever changed by Gary England because what he taught all of us," Marsh said. I've always heard yesterday's history. Tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That's why it's called the present. And Gary, England would tell every one of us today to hold on tight to that precious gift.”

Watch Full Service:

READ MORE:

Biographer Bob Burke recounts a life full of color and weather in Celebration of Life speech

Meteorologist Gary Lezak pays tribute to his mentor and friend, Gary England