People gather at Crossings Church for Gary England's Celebration of Life

Friday, June 20th 2025, 1:06 pm
People are pouring into Crossings Community Church for Gary England's Celebration of Life taking place Friday afternoon.
Reporter Jennifer Pierce is live at the church where former colleagues, meteorologists, family and friends arrive to honor and remember the legacy and impact England had on their lives, Oklahoma and the world.
The event will feature speakers who have worked and lived alongside Gary and understand his contributions to weather coverage and journalism as a whole.
The event will be live-streamed on our site and official YouTube page.
Jennifer Pierce has been on staff with News 9 since 2017. She’s an Emmy Award-winning reporter often covering crime in the metro and court cases. A proud member of the Choctaw Nation and a member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, Jennifer also enjoys telling the stories of Native Americans in Oklahoma.
