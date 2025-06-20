People gather at Crossings Church for Gary England's Celebration of Life

Join the Gary England Celebration of Life live from Crossings Community Church. Honor his impact on Oklahoma's weather reporting.

By: Jennifer Pierce, Victor Pozadas

People are pouring into Crossings Community Church for Gary England's Celebration of Life taking place Friday afternoon.

Reporter Jennifer Pierce is live at the church where former colleagues, meteorologists, family and friends arrive to honor and remember the legacy and impact England had on their lives, Oklahoma and the world.

The event will feature speakers who have worked and lived alongside Gary and understand his contributions to weather coverage and journalism as a whole.

The event will be live-streamed on our site and official YouTube page.

Watch Full Service:

