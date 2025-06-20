Meteorologist Gary Lezak pays tribute to his mentor and friend, Gary England

Meteorologist Gary Lezak shared heartfelt and humorous memories of his 40-year friendship with Gary England, crediting the legendary forecaster with launching his career and shaping his life.

By: Anna Denison

As hundreds gathered Friday to honor the life and legacy of legendary Oklahoma meteorologist Gary England, longtime Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak took the stage to share reflections on their 40-year friendship.

“It’s Friday night in the big town,” Lezak said. “You might not know, but for the last 30 years in Kansas City, I’ve been saying that in honor of Gary. Everyone loves it. They might not know it came from Gary England, but I channel my inner Gary every single time I do.”

Lezak called it a “great honor” to celebrate England, whom he described as a mentor, guide, and lifelong friend. He shared two stories that helped define their decades-long connection, both filled with the kind of warmth and wit for which England was known.

Lezak recalled nervously calling England in 1985 for an internship. When he finally called back weeks later, England joked, “What took you so long? I thought you had died.” He said that moment sparked a 40-year friendship.

Another turning point came in 1986, the day of the Challenger disaster, and the day a News 9 meteorologist accidentally cursed on-air. England brought him to the then-news director, who sat behind a large desk, smoking a pipe. After a quick introduction, Bray offered Lezak a job on the spot—unpaid.

“I looked over at Gary, and he just shrugged,” Lezak said. “I said, ‘Can’t you pay me the lowest pay scale you have here?’ And he said, ‘I need to know right now. Take it or leave it.’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

The next morning, Lezak started what would become a 38-year career in television meteorology.

Through laughter and gratitude, Lezak emphasized the deep personal bond he shared with England and his family.

“Our 40-year friendship doesn’t end here,” he said. “It lives on through his incredible wife Mary and his daughter Molly—two people I’m proud to call lifelong friends.”

Lezak credited England with launching his career, shaping his approach to weather, and inspiring him to serve the public with calm and clarity in the face of danger.

“Gary wasn’t just a mentor—he was a guide, a constant, a friend who shaped my career and my life,” Lezak said. “While we’re here to celebrate his incredible life, I want to be clear: this friendship continues, through every story we tell, every storm we track, and every memory we hold close.”

Watch Full Service:

READ MORE:

Biographer Bob Burke recounts a life full of color and weather in Celebration of Life speech

Robin Marsh: 'Gary England walked worthy of his calling'