Pet of the Week: Princess Peach

Our pet of the week is Princess Peach!

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Our pet of the week is Princess Peach!

She is a 2-month-old puppy with a gentle demeanor and a heart of gold. Peach loves to cuddle, as well as toys and treats.

This young lady also gets along great with other dogs, cats and children. Slow, mindful introductions are always best.

Princess Peach has been doing great with potty training and alerts you when she needs to do her business. Her crate training has been coming along nicely too for nightly safekeeping.

She will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

"The Great Catsby"

The OK Humane Society is also hosting its yearly "The Great Catsby" adoption event Monday, August 4 from 5 - 7 p.m.

This is a 1920's themed event held at The Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City, and fancy attire is encouraged.

The free event will offer wine, hors d'oeuvres and plenty of kitten photo ops. A free glass of wine will be given to anyone to donates while attending.

Whether you’re fostering for a few days or a few weeks, your role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.