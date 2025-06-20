Driver, 4 passengers detained in Love County after human smuggling attempt

Five people are in custody after a human smuggling attempt was stopped in southern Oklahoma.

By: Christian Hans

A driver and multiple passengers were taken into custody after a traffic stop in Love County, according to authorities.

Investigators say Jeffery Gomez, the driver, was attempting to smuggle the four passengers from Guatemala into the United States, with the destination set for Oklahoma City.

However, Gomez was stopped by a police officer in Love County for an expired vehicle tag.

After being stopped, all five people inside Gomez's vehicle were taken into custody.

Gomez, an undocumented immigrant, is currently being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and now faces deportation along with his four passengers.