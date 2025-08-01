Oklahoma Attorney General requests delay for execution of Tremane Wood

Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond is seeking to delay Death Row inmate Tremane Wood’s execution. A judge has not ruled yet.

Friday, August 1st 2025, 7:03 am

By: Christian Hans


Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking a judge to push back the execution of Death Row inmate Tremane Wood.

Wood was sentenced to death for the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old during a robbery in 2001.

Wood's older brother, Zjaiton, was sentenced to life in prison after he told jurors he was the one who stabbed the man, and Tremane was innocent.

Now, new court documents show that Drummond requested the execution be delayed without telling Wood or his attorneys.

The judge involved has not made a decision yet.

Drummond's office says it has no comment at this time.

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

