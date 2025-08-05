Stillwater teen expected in court for arraignment in rape, sexual battery case

A Stillwater teen accused of rape and sexual battery will be arraigned on Tuesday.

By: Christian Hans

-

A Stillwater man facing charges including rape and sexual battery will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say the alleged victim told a Stillwater School Resource Officer that Jesse Butler physically and sexually abused her several times in 2024.

Court documents show Butler was 17 years old during the alleged incidents.

Butler was charged as an adult, but will now be arraigned as a youthful offender.