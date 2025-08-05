Stillwater teen expected in court for arraignment in rape, sexual battery case

A Stillwater teen accused of rape and sexual battery will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Tuesday, August 5th 2025, 7:50 am

By: Christian Hans


STILLWATER, Okla. -

A Stillwater man facing charges including rape and sexual battery will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say the alleged victim told a Stillwater School Resource Officer that Jesse Butler physically and sexually abused her several times in 2024.

Court documents show Butler was 17 years old during the alleged incidents.

Butler was charged as an adult, but will now be arraigned as a youthful offender.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 5th, 2025

August 1st, 2025

July 18th, 2025

July 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 6th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

August 6th, 2025