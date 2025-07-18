18 arrested in Murray County meth trafficking bust

18 arrested, 14 firearms and a quarter-pound of meth seized in Murray County drug trafficking bust.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 5:20 am

By: Christian Hans


18 people were taken into custody in a bust of a major meth trafficking operation in Murray County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OBN says the agency served 24 warrants on Wednesday, arresting 18 people and seizing 14 firearms, in addition to a quarter-pound of meth.

The suspects were booked into jail on multiple trafficking charges.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says the served warrants were part of a two-year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of meth into southern Oklahoma.

“I am proud of the tireless work by our OBN Agents on this lengthy and complex investigation," Anderson said. "I am grateful to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police Department for helping with this case from the start."

Anderson also said he and his agency remain committed to targeting drug trafficking operations across Oklahoma.

"Meth remains one of Oklahoma’s leading killers," Anderson said. "My agency is committed to working with our local, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners to aggressively target those who are taking lives by moving this drug into our communities.”

The 18 suspects taken into custody were booked into the Murray County jail.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2025

July 4th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025