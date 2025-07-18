18 arrested in Murray County meth trafficking bust

18 arrested, 14 firearms and a quarter-pound of meth seized in Murray County drug trafficking bust.

By: Christian Hans

18 people were taken into custody in a bust of a major meth trafficking operation in Murray County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OBN says the agency served 24 warrants on Wednesday, arresting 18 people and seizing 14 firearms, in addition to a quarter-pound of meth.

The suspects were booked into jail on multiple trafficking charges.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says the served warrants were part of a two-year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of meth into southern Oklahoma.

“I am proud of the tireless work by our OBN Agents on this lengthy and complex investigation," Anderson said. "I am grateful to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police Department for helping with this case from the start."

Anderson also said he and his agency remain committed to targeting drug trafficking operations across Oklahoma.

"Meth remains one of Oklahoma’s leading killers," Anderson said. "My agency is committed to working with our local, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners to aggressively target those who are taking lives by moving this drug into our communities.”

The 18 suspects taken into custody were booked into the Murray County jail.