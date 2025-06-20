JDub reflects as Thunder fall in Game 6, set for winner-take-all finale in OKC

OKC Thunder stumbles in NBA Finals Game 6 against Indiana Pacers, setting the stage for a decisive Game 7.

By: Destini Pittman

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the series is all tied up 3-3. OKC will return home for Sunday's final game, where they hope to take home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Jalen Williams pointed to defense and a lack of trust as key factors in the loss.

“Our defense wasn’t very good,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job trusting each other to make the next play.”

With the championship on the line, Williams said he’s trying to stay grounded.

“I’m in the NBA Finals at 24 years old in year three,” he said. “Wherever the chips fall, they fall.”

He added that the Pacers’ confidence, regardless of the final margin, was part of what makes them a strong opponent.

“If they would’ve won by one, they probably still would’ve walked out of this game with confidence,” Williams said. “That’s what makes them a good team. That’s what makes us a good team.”

Despite Thursday’s loss, JDub says the Thunder remain confident heading into Sunday’s winner-take-all finale.

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories