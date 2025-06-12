NBA Finals Game 3 loss Costs Thunder series lead, Chet Holmgren responds

Pacers outplay Thunder in Wednesday's game, leading the series 2-1. Chet Holmgren stresses the need for OKC to refine their strategy.

By: Destini Pittman

-

OKC couldn't seem to tie the series at Wednesday night's game. The Pacers beat the Thunder 116 to 107 and gained a series lead 2-1.

Following the loss, Chet Holmgren said OKC needs to clean up their game.

"Everybody down the roster that got in tonight can look in the mirror and see where they can get better," he said. "There were a couple of opportunities that we gave away."

He says not every game will be perfect, but they need to learn from each one to improve the next.

"No game's gonna be perfect. Next games not gonna be perfect, but we have to watch the film and see what we can do to put ourselves in a better position," he said.

OKC scored 18 in the fourth but missed 9 of their last 10 shots. Chet saID they need to put themselves in a better position to finish strong.

"We need to close games, close quarters, close possessions," he said. "We gotta figure out how to put ourselves in a better position for the whole 48 minutes."

For Chet's full remarks, watch the video at the top of this article.

