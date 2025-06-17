Thunder's Lu Dort praises teamwork following OKC's Game 5 win

Lu Dort speaks to Thunder Sideline Reporter Nick Gallo about what contributed to the Game 5 win.

By: Destini Pittman

Following the Thunder’s Game 5 win in the NBA Finals, Lu Dort says a main factor in the victory was communication.

“Before the end of the game, we knew they was gonna make a run,” Dort said. “We had to stay together, find the right shots. That’s what we did.”

Dort emphasized how much the team’s communication contributed to the win.

“It’s the trust. We communicate so much on the floor and we do it together,” he said.

JDub also played a major role in the win. Dort said his teammate continues to grow, even this late in the season.

“He’s an All-Star for a reason,” Dort said. “We trust him to make some big shots, which he did tonight.”

Despite the big win at home, Dort made it clear: the job’s not done.

“Now we got one more,” he said.

