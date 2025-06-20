Jones Assembly transforms into Paycom Center for NBA Finals Game 6

Downtown OKC's Jones Assembly transforms patio to the look of Paycom Arena for NBA Finals Game 6 watch party.

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 10:30 pm

By: Elizabeth Fitz


OKLAHOMA CITY -

In Downtown Oklahoma City, the Jones Assembly is going all out for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The bar is decorating its patio to replicate the Paycom Arena.

The staff at the Jones Assembly says it's expecting to have more than 1,000 people for their watch party.

Elizabeth Fitz
Elizabeth Fitz

Elizabeth Fitz joined the News 9 team in October 2024. She is passionate about investigative stories and also enjoys reporting on education and public safety. Elizabeth cares deeply about telling stories that give voices to marginalized communities and make positive impacts.

