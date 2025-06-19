Will Rogers World Airport Warns Thunder Fans: Don’t gather at airport during team’s Friday return

Will Rogers World Airport is urging fans to avoid gathering Friday morning as the Thunder return, warning that increased traffic could disrupt travel for departing passengers.

By: News 9

Travelers flying out of Will Rogers World Airport on Friday, June 20, should plan for possible delays as the Oklahoma City Thunder return home.

Airport officials say passengers with morning departures are strongly encouraged to arrive early to allow extra time for parking, check-in, and security screening. Employees working at the airport are also advised to arrive ahead of schedule to ensure smooth access to designated parking areas.

With excitement building around the Thunder’s return, fans are asked not to gather at the airport, as increased traffic and limited parking could create significant delays for travelers.

“Please support the team from afar,” the airport said in a statement, adding that safety and smooth operations for passengers remain the top priority.