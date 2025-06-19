Thunder Drummers help fuel energy during historic NBA Finals run

As the Thunder chase their first title, the Thunder Drummers are keeping spirits high at home for Loud City Live during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

By: Christian Hans

As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their historic playoff run and prepare for a pivotal Game 6, a key part of the team's electric atmosphere is keeping the rhythm alive, even when the game is on the road.

Members of the Thunder Drummers, known for energizing fans at Paycom Center, joined News 9 on Thursday to share in the excitement ahead of Game 6.

Three of the 13 drumline members, who have been part of the team between 2 and 15 years, expressed their excitement about being involved in this pivotal moment for the franchise.

“I’ve been waiting 12 years,” drummer Sean McDuffie said. “Year after year, we’re gonna do it — and this year, we’re gonna do it.”

The drumline said their high-energy performances are all about reading the room and feeling the moment.

“We just go off the beat, we go off the vibe,” fellow drummer Kacy Harvey said. “That’s what OKC is about — it’s a vibe.”

Another member, Michael Atoyebi, known as Remix, described the experience as both joyful and deeply meaningful.

“Personally, it’s just been so wonderful. Every single person on the line — amazing drummers, so talented,” Remix said. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to drum with them. We just vibe and we play really well. So it just comes naturally.”

Though Game 6 is being played in Indiana, the Thunder Drummers will be at Paycom Center Thursday night for the official watch party, Loud City Live, ensuring the home crowd energy continues to pulse through downtown Oklahoma City.