Start of school highlights unique challenges for foster kids in Oklahoma

Foster kids face unique challenges as they head back to school in Oklahoma—how a stable environment can enhance their academic and emotional well-being.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Many kids are feeling the excitement this week as they head back to school and reconnect with old friends but for foster kids heading back can bring a set of challenges.

TFI Family Connections Foster Care Supervisor Olivia Cosper said foster kids face constant change in their life so in addition to the need for foster parents, they need their classmates and teachers to understand.

“Right now in Oklahoma, there are almost 6000 youth in foster care, many of whom are in need of stable and loving homes,” said Cosper.

She said children having that stability and structure in their environment helps their academic and emotional well-being.

Cosper adds foster kids face different challenges when going back to school.

She said, “Being in a new environment, new faces, new people, and just a complete disconnection from their previous home environment.”

Cosper said some children who come from their own biological families may have a lack of understanding when it comes to situations and challenges foster kids face.

She said, “Moving from home to home is a big one. kind of going back to that environment, especially in the middle of a school year when a child's move from home to home that completely disrupts that academic development and then having to basically play catch up.”

Cosper said practicing sensitivity and prioritizing emotions is crucial for that foster child.

She adds it is a good idea for parents to talk to their own children about foster care to also help avoid bullying.

“Really encouraging those open environments for those children to feel safe and secure in discussing those thoughts and emotions, it's going to be super significant for their well-being,” said Cosper.

Taylor Forrest with TFI Oklahoma said more foster parents are needed.

She said providing stable environments for the kids helps them maintain their community connections.

Forrest said this actually helps them adjust better to being in foster care and achieve academic success.

Cosper adds becoming a foster parent is not the only way to support these kids. She says you can also donate, volunteer, or just help spread awareness which are just as big.

If you have any interest, or know of someone who wants to become involved, visit TFI Family Connections to learn how to become a foster parent today.