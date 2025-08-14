New education laws going into effect this school year

Returning to school in Oklahoma will be different, as new laws crackdown on student phone use and limit virtual days. Senators hope for improved educational outcomes as a result.

By: Haley Hetrick

Each year, state lawmakers appropriate billions of dollars for Oklahoma education. During the 2025 legislative session, two main priorities were cutting down virtual days and eliminating cell phone usage in schools.

As teachers welcome students back into the classroom this week, state lawmakers hope those two new laws will help the focus return to learning without distractions.

Details of SB139:

"Bell to bell, no cell" is a policy requiring Oklahoma public schools to ban student cellphone use during the school day, from the start to the end of classes. While the initial legislation required a permanent ban, it was amended to be in effect for the 2025-2026 school year only. The policy aims to improve academic performance, reduce distractions, and promote better social interaction among students. Schools are required to develop their own policies to enforce this ban. Each district can make its own policies, test certain ideas out this year, and can always go back and make changes for school years moving forward.

“In school, I can't imagine having to manage all of these different devices, all of these different rules,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson. “So creating these parameters for the schools to operate inside of, again, it's bell to bell. Whatever works best for your district. Really letting those districts decide what works best for their kiddos based on stakeholder engagement, I think that's the best way to go.”

“Getting those kids off of those screens to where they can engage and really be focused on what is going on at school I think really is gonna move the needle, not only in the classroom but I expect our educational outcomes to increase because of that bill,” said Sen. Thompson.

Details of SB758:

“Virtual Days Bill” limits the number of virtual school days that can be counted towards a district's required instructional hours. Specifically, it restricts public schools to a maximum of two virtual days per school year unless approved by the state superintendent or tied to an emergency order from the governor. The bill aims to ensure students receive sufficient in-person instruction and addresses concerns about schools using virtual days to effectively shift to a four-day week. The bill was signed into law this year, but will not be implemented until the 2026-2027 school year to give districts adequate time to approve a new schedule.

“I was hearing from other parents about how disruptive this was. I got emails from a mom who said she had to take 7 weeks of PTO just to help accommodate the virtual days, that's just not sustainable for a family,” said Sen. Thompson

“We were seeing that virtual days, the content, the rigor definitely subpar, and not where we want our children to be. We had some districts that were using anywhere from 50-56 days a year and we know that our outcomes are not where we want them to be. Getting our kids back in the classroom, making sure they're in front of educators is very very important for outcomes,” said Sen. Thompson.

Next Steps for SB758:

School districts are required to submit a virtual instruction plan to the Superintendent by November 1, 2025, who is required to approve or disapprove the plans by January 31, 2026. The plan must detail how the district will provide instruction to students on IEPs, child nutrition services, and transportation services for students enrolled in CareerTech programs.

“It’s still customizable to what works best for that district, but the reality is if we're going to offer virtual days the expectation is that they are going to be productive,” said Sen. Thompson.

State Lawmakers stay ahead of technological changes:

“Technology is advancing at lightspeed, and I know even as a mom trying to manage all of this is sometimes very overwhelming. We have to be forward-thinking, we have to look nationwide and see what the trends are and follow that. That way we can lead in this space. It is much easier to respond if we're following the data, versus react because we have issues inside the state,” said Sen. Thompson.

Personal experiences translating into legislative work:

“Education is very personal to me, I’m a mom, I have three kids. When I’m looking at education policy, there's basically two hats that I wear; obviously, we have the appropriator hat, what's responsible policy and responsible investment, then there's also the very personal aspect of how does this affects my children,” said Sen. Thompson. “I am living this every day. I want what's best for children, but also balancing that with the taxpayer investment. It's something that is very personal in my life every single day."