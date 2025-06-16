Thunder Drummers warm up for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Monday, June 16th 2025, 10:00 am
The entire Oklahoma City Thunder organization is getting ready for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, from the team on the court to the entertainers up in the stands and outside the Paycom Center.
At Scissortail Park, the Thunder Drummers are getting some warmups in before Monday night's game, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled out to see how the group is gearing up.
The Porch spoke with Thunder Performance Team Manager Christian Guzman to hear what the group has been up to.
A: We have tons of stuff going on tonight. First, we start off with Thunder up in the Park, [which] starts at 4 p.m., so get here super early. That's open to everyone, so come and hang out with the entertainers, they'll be there. Right after that, we'll have a parade at 6 p.m., that's for anyone who's going into the arena to actually watch the game. We have half-off drinks, snacks at 5:30 p.m. for the first hour, and then the most important part, we definitely want the fans to be in their seats by 7:00 so that we can cheer our team on.
A: For sure. Come out, there's a little scanner that you can do, and then you can possibly make it to the game.
A: Our fans are absolutely amazing, so it just makes our jobs super easy.
A: Everywhere we go, people are Thundering Up and high-fiving us, so again, it just makes everything we do that much more.
A: Our turnaround is going to be super, super quick, but we'll have auditions pretty soon, either in July or August. We'll post everything on our social media accounts as far as that goes.
June 16th, 2025
June 17th, 2025