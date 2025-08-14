Moore softball trainer accused of lewd acts with a child

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 9:53 am
Investigators say a metro baseball and softball trainer, who was arrested and charged with lewd acts with a child, could have more victims.
Police confirm that 66-year-old Michael French, who gave private lessons to children at a training facility in Moore, has been accused of inappropriately touching a girl who trained at the same location.
Investigators say French also sent sexually explicit messages to the same girl through Instagram.
Investigators are urging any other victims to contact the police immediately.
