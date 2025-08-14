1 killed, second person hurt in SE OKC shooting

A shooting leaves one person dead Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

One person has been killed in a shooting on Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the incident happened at a home near Southeast 21st Street and South Durland Avenue.

OCPD says a second person has also been shot, although that person's condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.