Man killed in shooting near OU Medical Center

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a fatal shooting near OU Medical Center that left a 28-year-old dead after an altercation.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma City Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon near the OU Medical Center.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 600 block of North Stonewall Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officers say they found 28-year-old Davonta Mims with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Mims was taken to OU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Mims had been in an altercation with a woman when a third person shot him. All parties involved were interviewed, according to the police.

OCPD says the case will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the alleged shooter will face charges.