OCPD: Man arrested after pursuit, foot chase

Oklahoma City police arrest fleeing suspect—handgun and ammunition found after chase.

By: Jarred Burk

-

A traffic stop ended after a short chase and foot pursuit Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

According to authorities, officers attempted to pull over a man on a dirt bike who was speeding through a neighborhood. The suspect attempted to lose officers by traveling down a railroad track, but wrecked his bike in the process.

Officials say he then made it about 300 yards on foot before officers caught up near Southwest 20th Street and South McKinley Avenue with him and took him into custody.

After being arrested, officers say they found bullets in his pocket, which led them to search for a handgun the suspect allegedly said he threw while he was running.

Officers did find that handgun after a search with a K-9's help.

Authorities on the scene say the suspect faces several complaints, including running from police and felony possession of a firearm.