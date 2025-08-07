OCPD: Man arrested after pursuit, foot chase

Oklahoma City police arrest fleeing suspect—handgun and ammunition found after chase.

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 6:20 am

By: Jarred Burk


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A traffic stop ended after a short chase and foot pursuit Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

According to authorities, officers attempted to pull over a man on a dirt bike who was speeding through a neighborhood. The suspect attempted to lose officers by traveling down a railroad track, but wrecked his bike in the process.

Officials say he then made it about 300 yards on foot before officers caught up near Southwest 20th Street and South McKinley Avenue with him and took him into custody.

After being arrested, officers say they found bullets in his pocket, which led them to search for a handgun the suspect allegedly said he threw while he was running.

Officers did find that handgun after a search with a K-9's help.

Authorities on the scene say the suspect faces several complaints, including running from police and felony possession of a firearm.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

July 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 8th, 2025

August 8th, 2025

August 8th, 2025

August 8th, 2025