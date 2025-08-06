Del City woman charged with abuse following 2022 incident with elderly patient

A Del City woman faces charges after allegedly striking a 75-year-old patient in her care.

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 11:50 am

By: Christian Hans


A Del City woman has been charged after an elderly resident in her care suffered alleged abuse.

Court documents say Tamara Byrd is accused of striking a 75-year-old patient in the face multiple times at an Oklahoma County assisted living facility.

Police say the incident happened in February of 2022, and Byrd has been charged following a lengthy investigation.

Byrd has now been charged with abuse by a caretaker.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

