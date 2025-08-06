Del City woman charged with abuse following 2022 incident with elderly patient

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 11:50 am
A Del City woman has been charged after an elderly resident in her care suffered alleged abuse.
Court documents say Tamara Byrd is accused of striking a 75-year-old patient in the face multiple times at an Oklahoma County assisted living facility.
Police say the incident happened in February of 2022, and Byrd has been charged following a lengthy investigation.
Byrd has now been charged with abuse by a caretaker.
