Del City woman charged with abuse following 2022 incident with elderly patient

A Del City woman faces charges after allegedly striking a 75-year-old patient in her care.

By: Christian Hans

A Del City woman has been charged after an elderly resident in her care suffered alleged abuse.

Court documents say Tamara Byrd is accused of striking a 75-year-old patient in the face multiple times at an Oklahoma County assisted living facility.

Police say the incident happened in February of 2022, and Byrd has been charged following a lengthy investigation.

Byrd has now been charged with abuse by a caretaker.