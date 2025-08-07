Fentanyl danger: Oklahoma Co. Sheriff discusses first responder safety measures

Oklahoma deputies are facing growing risks from fentanyl exposure. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson says enhanced training, masks and gloves are now standard to help keep first responders safe.

By: Christian Hans

While fentanyl remains a danger to the community, accidental exposure is a cause for concern among first responders.

News 9 spoke with Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III about what kind of threats police and deputies face when encountering illegal narcotics.

Q: You've had three deputies who have come into contact with fentanyl. How are you protecting your deputies in this situation?

A: When we talk about those deputies involved, two of those cases happened last year on a call, and one was just recently, where a deputy was going into a car that had stolen items in the back. [The deputy] goes in the cab to perform a search, and their fentanyl is there. Our deputy is exposed to it and starts having reactions to it. When you see that as a leader of an administration, one, you are proud of your guys for going out and doing a good job in your community. Of these, you know, illicit drugs and doing the job they do, but that still presents opportunities for them to be put in those situations where they may come into contact with it. So what we're doing procedurally is making them go into vehicles, anytime you do a search, gloves on, which is customarily done, but to put a mask on as well to prevent them from inhaling what may be fentanyl.

Q: When we talk about fentanyl, how would you explain it to the average person?

A: Fentanyl is what I would say, a very potent synthetic opioid. What we like to say and how I put it to people so that they can understand how dangerous a substance it is, is that a granular amount, how small that is, can be the lethal dosage for someone. It's a synthetic opioid, a lot of times people who build these things, who produce these illicit drugs, what they do, they will put fillers in their drugs to make them go farther, to increase the potency, to get the users to continue to come back and purchase from them.

Q: Are there any types of calls that may present a higher risk of exposure versus others?

A: I don't think there is one call in particular, because I think it can be found anywhere and everywhere. For the example that I provided earlier, he's in a car, he's in a vehicle doing a search. The other times are, what about when you're in someone's home and you're going through and you're handling a call for whatever reason, you're there. You can just find it anywhere and everywhere, so making sure that we're safe or operating as safely as we can, that's the goal.

Q: Can you train for this? Can you train officers to be able to identify and protect themselves?

A: Yes. I think that's what makes the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and what makes our deputies truly amazing, it's not only doing things in the training environment, but it's taking what they learn in the training environment and then applying it to real-life situations. They are so good at that, but we put a lot of emphasis on our training here, and then we take it seriously. So when we do our role play, when we do these things, we tell them this is role play for now, but you approach this as if this is a real-life scenario. Once you see it happen in real time, I mean it's just effortless. They just snap in, and they know what to do when they react and respond accordingly.