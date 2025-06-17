OKC Thunder is one win away, but Wiggins says there's work to do first

Victorious Oklahoma City Thunder controls NBA Finals series. Wallace and Wiggins talk impact, anticipate next move as they are just a win away from the title.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

Oklahoma City Thunder took control of the NBA Finals series Monday night with a 120-109 win at home against the Indiana Pacers.

Thunder's Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins spoke to the media after the victory at Paycom Center. You can watch their full remarks at the top of this article. Below are some key takeaways.

Thunder's Wiggins says they're not thinking too much about winning the title

"Obviously, we know the position we're in. You can't take it for granted," Wiggins said. "We have the right approach of making sure we take care of business and get done what we have to first."

Wallace overcame a shooting slump to make an impact Monday

When Wallace was asked about his hard work on his 3-point game during practice Sunday, he said confidence is key.

"Knowing that they're going to fall eventually. I was in a shooting slump. So, getting that first three to go in really was good for me," Wallace said.

"I put the work in every day, so I knew it was a matter of time."

OKC's Thunder class values the brotherhood of the team

"Yeah, I mean, it's awesome. Just a fun experience every night," Wiggins said when asked about what it's like hitting the court with his teammates every night. "Being able to compete from day one in training camp against each other, to going out on the court and being able to play other teams, is just a fun experience."

"1 through 18, every single guy enjoys being a part of this group. Nothing guys take for granted."

The Thunder head back to Indy being just 1 win away from the title. That game happens Thursday night.

