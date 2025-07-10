"Hope Wins": Memorial Museum unveil viral Thunder Parade moment display

OKC Thunder's championship parade photo immortalized at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum—explore the new exhibit's significance.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Out of the many iconic viral moments that came out of the Thunder's NBA Champions Parade, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has decided to immortalize a still photo of the team in front of the Memorial archway.

In today's Thunder Thursday, we welcome OKC National Memorial and Museum Chair Dr. Susan Chambers to talk about the new display, and it's significance for Oklahoma Memorial history.

OKC Thunder Memorial Display

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA Championship parade was a powerful symbol of healing, hope, and resilience for the city. The parade route passed by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, making the event especially meaningful for the community. A new museum installation, titled Hope Wins, commemorates this moment, celebrating the Thunder’s victory and the renewed sense of unity and pride in Oklahoma City.

Time and Significance

The parade and the installation coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing, adding emotional weight to the celebration. A notable photograph from the parade features a bus marked with the number 30, which resonated deeply due to the anniversary.

Community and Memorial Involvement

Memorial staff and the public were thrilled that the parade passed by the museum, with thousands gathering to watch and participate. The photograph and other images from the event are now displayed in the museum, highlighting the connection between the Thunder and the memorial.

Thunder and Memorial Connection

Every Thunder player and staff member visits the memorial as one of their first activities upon joining the organization. This tradition helps them understand the city’s history, resilience, and growth following tragedy.

The Iconic Photograph

The featured photo, taken by Thunder photographer Jimmy Do, captures players celebrating atop a bus with the number 30, perfectly aligning with the anniversary. The photo is described as iconic and unplanned, yet perfectly symbolic of the city’s journey. The image is available in three sizes at the museum and has become a cherished part of the memorial’s collection.

Memorial Museum Information

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is open seven days a week. Visitors can purchase tickets online and view the new display, which has become an integral part of the museum experience.

