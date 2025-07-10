Chandler teen burn survivor heads home after months of recovery

Hospitalized with burns over 67% of his body, Will Conley spent four months recovering and was finally released to go home Thursday, feeling good, excited, and thankful to those who supported him along the way.

By: Deanne Stein

A Chandler teenager who suffered life-threatening burns in a March wildfire that claimed his father’s life is finally going home.

Fifteen-year-old Will Conley was hospitalized with burns covering over 67% of his body after narrowly escaping the fast-moving wildfire near Chandler. His father, Allen Ferguson, died, but is credited with saving his son’s life, pulling him from the fire.

Will has spent the last four months recovering, including the past month at Bethany Children’s Health Center, where he underwent intensive rehabilitation.

“I feel excited," Will said from his hospital room, surrounded by family. "I’ve healed really well, especially with all the people helping me, including my mom and all the nurses.”

Despite enduring intense nerve pain and side effects from medications, Will remains resilient. His recovery involved a full range of therapies—physical, occupational, psychological, speech, and music.

“It’s been a very long journey, but Will’s definitely a survivor and a fighter,” said his mother, Deborah Ferguson.

Medical staff say Will’s determination exceeded expectations.

“He has that drive in him,” said nurse practitioner Bucy Thomas. “That’s what helped him get better.”

Registered nurse Jacquelyn Powers added, “It was very inspirational watching him work so hard and come so far in such a short period of time.”

Will’s perseverance paid off. Cheers filled the hospital lobby as friends, family, and community members—many wearing “Fight Like Will” shirts—gathered to send him off.

“We love you, Will!” one supporter shouted.

He walked out on his own, greeted by hugs, fist bumps, and overwhelming support.

“I’m outta here!” Will said on his way to the car with his family.

His journey is far from over, but Will is determined to continue to heal. His goals include returning to school and rejoining his Civil War re-enactment group.

“I’d love to thank everybody that has supported me and helped me through this journey,” Will said. “It’s been a long four months.”

Will will continue his recovery at home, receiving outpatient therapy nearby.