Paint Oklahoma Beautiful offers free paint to spruce up community spaces across the state

Communities across Oklahoma have a chance to brighten public spaces with the help of a statewide program offering free recycled exterior paint.

By: Anna Denison

Communities across Oklahoma have a chance to brighten public spaces with the help of a statewide program offering free recycled exterior paint.

Paint Oklahoma Beautiful, an initiative by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, is open to residents in all 77 counties and provides paint for projects that improve shared spaces, such as town halls, park benches, and school picnic areas. The goal is to enhance community pride by revitalizing well-used, often weathered structures.

The effort is made possible through a partnership with Oklahoma-based HIS Paint, which supplies the recycled paint, and several state agencies that assist in its distribution. Four color options are available, and the program is designed to support projects that have approval from the property owner and are intended for public benefit.

Applications are open through July 31, and details, including project guidelines and photos of available paint colors, can be found at keepok.org.