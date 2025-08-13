Co. Arts Theatre Co. brings horror to OK contemporary stage

Co. Arts Theatre Co. will present Groenland, a dark tale of an isolated religious colony’s fight for survival, at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on August 15–17.

By: Addie Crawford

Co. Arts Theatre Co. is a performing arts organization of writers, performers, directors, designers, dancers, and musicians.

The group creates, develops, and stages new works in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Co. Arts believes in the necessity of small arts organizations as pillars of local life and as instigators of new ideas, community, and early career opportunities for emerging artists.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch got a sneak peek of Co. Arts upcoming production: Groenland.

Groenland is about an isolated religious colony stalked by dark horrors who must survive until the spring.

The show runs at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on August 15th, 16th, and 17th.

Buy tickets here.