Community events happening at Martin Park Nature Center

More than just a park, Martin Park Nature Center is a hub for nature exploration and education for visitors of all ages.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Guided hikes, education programs and an interactive learning center provide visitors a place to learn about nature and wildlife in a serene, suburban environment.

Martin Nature Center hosts many free and low cost programs for the community.

See a list of all nature programs along with registration here.

Botany Walk: Plants In Focus

Join in on a guided walk through Martin Park Nature Center to explore the fascinating world of its native flora.

Learn to identify seasonal highlights, discover the ecological roles of local flora, and gain tips on how to incorporate these plants into your home landscape.

Perfect for plant enthusiasts, nature lovers, budding botanists and anyone looking to deepen their connection to the natural world.

The free event is Friday, August 22nd from 6pm-7pm and pre-registration is required for this program.

Tracking On The Trails

Animal tracks are everywhere! From fur to footprints, the trails are full of ways to track and observe wildlife.

During this program you'll learn about tracking wildlife, go on a hike to see what tracks are on the trails, and even make your own track to take home!

The event is Saturday, September 27th from 10:00am-11:30am.

Pre-registration is required for $5. A parent/guardian must register and attend.

Martin Park Nature Center Hours

From April 1st through October 31st, park grounds including trails, Fun Forest Playground, and picnic areas are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

From November through March 31st, park Grounds including trails, Fun Forest Playground, and picnic areas are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Park grounds are open on all federal holidays, though the visitor center will remain closed.