Bilingual OSU Extension workshop to teach smart irrigation and water conservation techniques

Oklahoma County OSU Extension invites the public to a free, in-person educational workshop on irrigation strategies for water efficiency in English and Spanish.

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 10:39 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This interactive session will provide homeowners, gardeners, and land managers with practical strategies to conserve water, enhance landscape health, and reduce stormwater runoff through smart irrigation practices. The event will be co-led by Andrew Fleet, Water Conservation Educator with OSU Extension, and María Rendón Montero, Environmental and Chemical Lab Scientist at the State Environmental Laboratory.

Participants will learn how to optimize irrigation for water savings, techniques to improve soil and plant health, and methods to reduce runoff and protect water quality.

This workshop is open to the public and available in both English and Spanish.

The event is on August 15th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2500 NE 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.

Pre-registration is required since a box lunch will be provided. Participants may call (405) 713-1125 to register.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

