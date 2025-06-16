Keys for the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Game 5 in a 2-2 NBA Finals series is a turning point . 74.2% of teams that win Game 5 go on to win the championship.

By: Jeremie Poplin

With the series tied at two games apiece, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers face off in Game 5 Monday night at the Paycom Center.

Before both teams tip off, we're taking a look at the series so far and offering you five key things to watch for as we enter the last few days of the NBA postseason.

1. Defensive Identity from the Jump

Oklahoma City’s Game 4 comeback was a flip of the script from previous games in the NBA Finals. The Thunder held Indiana to just 17 points, forced multiple late-clock shots, and allowed a single assist in the final 12 minutes. They switched, rotated behind the ball seamlessly, and walled off driving lanes.

The need to replicate that urgency from the opening tip. Don't wait until your back is against the wall. Bring that fourth-quarter mentality from possession one. Lu Dort and Alex Caruso apply suffocating on-ball pressure, force the Pacers into their secondary actions, and make every pass, cut, and shot uncomfortable. Defend like every possession could swing the game because it will.

2. SGA Screens

In the first half of Game 4, Indiana’s defensive scheme smothered OKC’s offense by locking down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, denying him clean touches and stagnating the Thunder’s flow. But the game flipped when OKC started using Shai as the screener, particularly in actions with Jalen Williams. This tweak scrambled Indiana’s coverage and opened the door for cleaner mismatches and better looks in their half-court sets.

Game 5 should build on that blueprint. Put Shai in motion. These looks not only get him the ball in more dynamic ways but force Indiana to choose: switch and deal with a mismatch or have an open floor. Even 7 screens let OKC play with pace and space to close out the game.

3. Keep Attacking the Paint

The Thunder proved in Game 4 that they don’t need to shoot well from three to win; they hit just 3-of-17 from deep but dominated thanks to 34 made free throws and persistent rim pressure. Jalen Williams alone drew 11 fouls, refusing to settle. This put their starters in foul trouble, and generated clean looks at the line and on second-chance opportunities.

Even if the shots aren’t falling early, the mindset must remain aggressive. It’s not just about scoring at the rim; it’s about controlling tempo, neutralizing Myles Turner’s shot-blocking, and forcing late rotations that open up the game for Chet, Dort, and the wings. Paint touches drive everything for OKC’s offense in this series

4. Maximize Defensive Minutes from Dort and Caruso

Lu Dort and Alex Caruso were game-changing in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Dort blanketed Tyrese Haliburton, denying touches and disrupting flow. Caruso, meanwhile, was the heartbeat of OKC’s toughness, piling up five steals, scoring 20 points, and making every Indiana possession feel like a chore.

Heading into Game 5, these two must be treated like anchors, closers who may need to play heavier minutes to control tempo and defensive tone. Even if it means sacrificing some floor spacing or offensive firepower, the tradeoff is worth it. Caruso can bother Nembhard and disrupt handoff actions, while Dort must once again set the tone against Haliburton from the opening quarter.

5. Assists and Rebounds

While the Thunder survived Game 4 with just 10 assists. The Thunder averaged nearly 27 assists this season. The more the ball moves, the more Indiana’s defense cracks. OKC beat Indiana on the glass, 12-7, and outscored the Pacers 23-11 in second-chance points. If OKC can get back to sharing the basketball and also continue to win the boards, you have to feel good about tonight.

“Their second shots were a big problem,” said head coach Rick Carlisle. “When you’re unable to rebound, it’s hard to continue to play with pace and tempo. … But give them credit. They kept attacking, kept attacking, and their defense was great down the stretch.”

