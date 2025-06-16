OKC metro smoothie vendor offers all-new Thunder-themed smoothie

Monday, June 16th 2025, 8:21 am
As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, local businesses are feeding into the excitement with Thunder-themed merchandise.
Organic Squeeze, known for its signature smoothies, is offering a special Thunder-themed smoothie for all Thunder fans eager to cheer on their team.
Organic Squeeze co-owner Robert Rhodes said the new smoothie, known as the Thunderbolt, features striking orange and blue colors and tropical flavors for anyone looking to give it a try.
"It's a tropical creamy smoothie, it's got banana, mango, orange; it gets its vibrant blue color from a superfood ingredient called Blue Majik," Rhodes said. "Then we blend goji berries and heavy cream in this smoothie to drizzle the inside of the cup and decorate it."
Rhodes said initially, the store planned to offer the special menu item during home games, but the surge in demand outpaced what they were expecting.
"Everyone insisted that we make this for them every single Finals game," Rhodes said.
There are three Organic Squeeze locations in the Oklahoma City metro for anyone looking to give the Thunderbolt a shot:
As for Monday's game, Rhodes said he has no doubt the Thunder will come out on top.
"100%, no doubt, no question," Rhodes said.
Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.
Visit Organic Squeeze's website to learn more.
