Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

Where does OKC stand against the Pacers? Will their star power and aggressive defense secure them the championship?

By: Destini Pittman

-

Oklahoma City swept the Pacers during the regular season and finished 29-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The first matchup, held the day after Christmas, saw the Thunder erase a 15-point deficit and secure a 121-114 win. In the second meeting in March at the Paycom Center, the Thunder won by 21 points behind strong perimeter shooting from Lou Dort. Chet Holmgren did not play in either game.

The Thunder have been favored to win since the start of the playoffs. If the Pacers beat OKC, it will be the second biggest upset in finals history.

Matchup Breakdown

Star Power:

Indiana is led by All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom have played key roles in the postseason. Oklahoma City counters with a deeper rotation of top-end talent, including MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA selection Jalen Williams, and standout rookie Chet Holmgren.

Defense:

The Pacers bring size and intensity on defense, with several players capable of switching and guarding multiple positions. However, Oklahoma City’s defense has been a defining strength. The Thunder have multiple All-Defensive selections and have earned a reputation for aggressive, high-pressure defense anchored by perimeter stoppers and elite rim protection.

Clutch Performance:

Indiana has been one of the most clutch teams in the playoffs, winning with massive fourth-quarter comebacks. Oklahoma City showed improvement in late-game execution during the Western Conference Finals, but Indiana has consistently delivered under pressure.

Coaching:

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has guided one of the youngest teams in the league to the NBA Finals. While his impact has been widely recognized, Indiana holds the advantage in coaching experience. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is in his 16th playoff appearance and won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Home-Court Advantage:

Both Indiana and Oklahoma City are known for passionate fan support. However, the Thunder’s home crowd has been notably loud and impactful during this playoff run, including Game 7 against Denver and the series against Minnesota. The Paycom Center is expected to be a major factor throughout the Finals.

Series Outlook

The Thunder are the betting favorite, but Indiana has exceeded expectations throughout the postseason. While Oklahoma City holds advantages in talent, defense and home court, the Pacers’ postseason momentum and clutch execution make them a formidable opponent.