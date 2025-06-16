Car struck by train in NE OKC

A vehicle was struck by a train Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 5:43 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded after a car was struck by a passing train Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a driver was stopped at the train crossing near northeast 122nd Street and North Santa Fe Avenue when they are believed to have fallen asleep, their vehicle drifting into the passing train cars.

OCPD said the front of their vehicle was damaged, but the driver was uninjured.

Only the single car and the train were involved in the wreck.
