Kasey Alert: 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

Sunday, June 15th 2025, 8:54 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom last seen near 6101 North Santa Fe Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

He has brown hair and eyes with a dragon tattoo on his left hand and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a white shirt with a black hood.

Police inform Odom is in need of medical attention and medication.

Kasey Alert: Tai Aaron Odom pic

Anyone with information related to their Kasey Alert should call 911.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 15th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 16th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

June 16th, 2025