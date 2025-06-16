Kasey Alert: 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

-

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Tai Aaron Odom last seen near 6101 North Santa Fe Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

He has brown hair and eyes with a dragon tattoo on his left hand and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a white shirt with a black hood.

Police inform Odom is in need of medical attention and medication.

Anyone with information related to their Kasey Alert should call 911.



