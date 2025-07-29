Edmond stabbing leaves 1 hospitalized; no suspects in custody

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 5:56 am

By: Michael Johnston, Brianna Brown


EDMOND, Okla. -

Police say a man was stabbed in the parking lot on the south side of the hotel. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody and do not have a suspect description.

Crime scene technicians are processing the scene and the Edmond Police spokesperson says they are checking cameras in the area.

This is a developing story and News 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Edmond Stabbing 1Image Provided By: Stephen Owsley
Brianna Brown
Brianna Brown joined the News 9 team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2025. Brianna grew up in the Texoma region, graduating from Ardmore High School in 2019. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Minor in Spanish.

