Edmond stabbing leaves 1 hospitalized; no suspects in custody

By: Michael Johnston, Brianna Brown

Edmond police are investigating a stabbing at a hotel on East 2nd Street.

Police say a man was stabbed in the parking lot on the south side of the hotel. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody and do not have a suspect description.

Crime scene technicians are processing the scene and the Edmond Police spokesperson says they are checking cameras in the area.

This is a developing story and News 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Image Provided By: Stephen Owsley