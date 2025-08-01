Family of man killed by Wilson Police officers awarded $10 million in compensation

Family members of a man killed by Wilson Police officers have been awarded $10 million in compensation.

By: Christian Hans

The family of a man killed by police officers in Carter County has been awarded compensation.

In 2019, Wilson Police Officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman responded to a disorderly conduct call on July 4 involving 28-year-old Jared Lakey.

When Lakey did not comply with the officer's commands, Taylor and Dingman used their Tasers on Lakey multiple times.

Court documents say the two officers used a Taser on Lakey 3 times in 4 minutes, sending Lakey into cardiac arrest.

Both officers were later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED: 2 Wilson Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Both officers were later convicted.

Lakey's family has now been awarded $10 million to be paid for by the officers.