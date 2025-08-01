Family of man killed by Wilson Police officers awarded $10 million in compensation

Family members of a man killed by Wilson Police officers have been awarded $10 million in compensation.

Friday, August 1st 2025, 6:50 am

By: Christian Hans


The family of a man killed by police officers in Carter County has been awarded compensation.

In 2019, Wilson Police Officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman responded to a disorderly conduct call on July 4 involving 28-year-old Jared Lakey.

When Lakey did not comply with the officer's commands, Taylor and Dingman used their Tasers on Lakey multiple times.

Court documents say the two officers used a Taser on Lakey 3 times in 4 minutes, sending Lakey into cardiac arrest.

Both officers were later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED: 2 Wilson Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Both officers were later convicted.

Lakey's family has now been awarded $10 million to be paid for by the officers.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 1st, 2025

August 1st, 2025

July 31st, 2025

July 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025