Bond set for McCloud after Stillwater killings and Langston police shootout

Accused of a deadly crime-spree in Stillwater and Langston, more on Theodore McCloud's court appearance—Get the full story.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A Logan County man accused in a violent crime-spree appeared in court on Thursday. Police accused Theodore McCloud, 36, of killing two people in Stillwater and injuring a third person earlier this week. McCloud was arrested hours later after a shootout with Langston University police officers.

McCloud was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill for the gun attack on Langston police officers. McCloud pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and a judge set his bond at $10,000,000.

McCloud's crime spree started in Stillwater early Monday morning. Police said he shot and killed his girlfriend Vanessa Henry and Andrew Rice at an apartment on Elm Street.

A third victim, Carman Murphy was also injured. She managed to run to a neighbors for help.

“I rush over to my restroom and grab a towel to try and stop the bleeding on her,” said Gavin Avery, witness. “Luckily as soon as I started worrying too much about that, police pulled up.”

A chilling new detail from the police report said Henry asked the landlord to change the locks on the door prior to the shooting out of fear someone would break in.

Following the shooting in Stillwater, McCloud drove to his home in Langston. Officers from Langston University approached McCloud while he was still in his car. According to an affidavit, body cameras captured the shootout. Police said McCloud ignored the officer's commands and fired a shot at them. The court documents said the officers fired back at the suspect several times. Bullets hit a patrol car but no one was hurt.

McCloud’s attorney Joe Griffin told News 9 he is representing his client for the crimes in Logan and Payne counties. McCloud has not been formally charged for the Stillwater shooting.



