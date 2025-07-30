Edmond hotel murder case: Police dispute self-defense claim

A stabbing at a hotel in Edmond on Tuesday turned into a murder investigation.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A stabbing at a hotel in Edmond on Tuesday turned into a murder investigation. Edmond police arrested a woman who claimed she stabbed 33-year-old Nathan Richard in self-defense after Richard attacked her and another person. However, police questioned the woman’s story.

Police said 23-year-old Ariana Jones fled the hotel after the stabbing, and investigators learned Jones covered the getaway car with a tarp.

Police were called to a hotel on 2nd Street and Coltrane Road to investigate a stabbing. Police said Richard was stabbed in the chest and later died at the hospital. Police were told that three people witnessed the stabbing, and two were allegedly involved in a fight with Richard. The witnesses said the victim allegedly attacked Jones, and that’s when she pulled a knife, stabbing Richard once.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jones claimed she came to the aid of one of the witnesses Richard was fighting. Jones said she first used a taser, but it did not work. Jones said she was afraid of Richard and stabbed him.

Police said witness interviews and video footage helped them identify Jones as their suspect.

Police noted in the arrest affidavit that Jones did not have any marks or bruises on her face, head, or neck that would indicate the victim attacked her.

Jones told investigators she gave the weapon to two of the witnesses when they fled the scene. The witnesses denied having the weapon.

Jones was arrested on one complaint of second-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.