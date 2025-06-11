Behind the scenes on May 3, 1999: Gary England & the News 9 team's tornado outbreak coverage

A behind-the-scenes video from the News 9 archives shows Gary England guiding viewers through the deadly May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak with calm, precise coverage inside the News 9 weather center.

By: Bella Roddy

An archived behind-the-scenes video offers a rare look inside the News 9 weather center as Chief Meteorologist Gary England led coverage during the historic May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak.

The footage captures England in the midst of live severe weather coverage—working closely with storm trackers and producers as the storm intensified across central Oklahoma.

The May 3 outbreak produced one of the strongest tornadoes ever recorded in the state, an EF5 that devastated parts of Moore and killed dozens. England’s steady presence on-air became a lifeline for viewers during one of Oklahoma’s most dangerous weather events.

