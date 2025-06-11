The voice they trusted: Gary England's life-saving warnings recalled in 25th Anniversary Special

Viewers featured in News 9’s 1997 special credited Gary England’s clear warnings and steady voice with saving their lives during Oklahoma’s most dangerous storms.

By: Bella Roddy

-

For more than four decades, when Oklahomans heard Gary England’s voice, they knew it was time to act. From living rooms to storm shelters, his warnings became a trusted lifeline during the state’s most dangerous weather.

News 9’s 1997 25th anniversary special captured that trust through the voices of families who say they owe their lives to him.

Watch the full special here:

“We just would not have made it without you,” one caller told the station after a tornado tore through their area. “We heard your warning and got out just in time.”

Another viewer shared how one of Gary’s updates convinced them to leave:

“When he said, it’s six miles from here—that’s when we decided to leave home. I feel like he probably either saved our lives or kept us from being injured.”

Gary never forgot the weight of that responsibility. Recalling the 1973 Union City tornado—one of the first EF-5 storms caught on film—he said, “We were able to get the warning out before anyone else got the warning out. We were very proud of that fact.”

Through every storm season, England prioritized giving people time to act. “It’s been a lot of nights out here and a lot of weekends and a lot of days,” he said. “But it’s the right thing to do.”

Even decades into his career, the mission stayed the same: make the warnings personal, practical, and timely. “If I can get the message to them in such a way that they can understand, then I’ve done my job,” he said.

For many, Gary wasn’t just a meteorologist. He was the steady voice in chaos—the reason they knew when to take cover, and the reason they made it out alive.

