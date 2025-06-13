Sister-owned treat cart brings sweets and community spirit to Edmond neighborhood

Two Edmond sisters turned their love of baking into a self-serve neighborhood treat cart that uses online payments and a cash lockbox, creating both sweet moments and a stronger sense of community.

By: Bobbie Miller, Anna Denison

A pair of Edmond sisters is satisfying sweet tooths with a unique self-serve bakery cart that blends old-fashioned charm with modern convenience.

Ashley Johnson and Janelle Lough co-own the neighborhood treat cart, which they stock with handmade goodies each week. The idea was born out of a shared love for baking and a need for a creative outlet.

“We really enjoy baking together and we needed an avenue where we could get our treats out other than like farmers markets or, you know, a storefront — which we don’t have,” Johnson said. “Kind of the way that we came up to do it.”

Lough added, “We saw someone else do it in a different state and we were like, we could probably do that.”

The cart itself is filled with sweets tucked into air-conditioned coolers. A QR code on the side links to a digital menu, where customers can view prices and make payments. For those who prefer cash, there’s a lockbox and trust.

“You don’t have to have an app or anything to pay, so you can do cash, QR code — it’s really easy and everything is just free,” Lough joked, meaning accessible.

And yes, the honor system is working.

“They do. I think the kids bring just loads of change and dump it in,” Johnson said. “We haven’t noticed any blurring. It’s always close enough that we’ve never noticed, and if it’s a little shy, it’s probably just because the child brought a bunch of nickels.”

Each week, the cart features a rotating menu, usually themed.

“We really love to do themed weeks. So anytime we can come up with a theme week or there’s something going on — like we’ve got a lot of theme weeks planned for the summer — we will capitalize on that,” Johnson said. “So like Thunder Week, Shark Week is coming in July. We’ve got a lot of fun stuff like that.”

Keeping the ideas fresh can be a challenge, but the sisters say it’s all part of the fun.

“Sometimes it gets a little exhausting,” Lough said. “We just kind of look on the internet, try to come up with ideas. And the theme weeks honestly help... you’re not just like, okay, how do I make a chocolate chip cookie better than a chocolate chip cookie?”

“I always like to think: what would I want to eat?” Johnson added. “Then you just do it.”

But more than treats, the sisters hope their cart offers something a little sweeter: a sense of connection.

“I hope that they look at the cart as like a fun community thing, like a staple of our neighborhood,” Johnson said. “They can come to, they know there’s good treats, quality treats here, and something that they can look forward to every week.”

The sisters say kids often run barefoot down the street, pockets jingling with change — a scene that feels like something out of a simpler time.

“Everybody walks to the cart from the neighborhood, which is really nice,” Lough said. “We’ve met a lot of her neighbors doing this, because they’ll stop by and be like, ‘Oh, we were trick-or-treating this year,’ and somebody was like, ‘You do the cart,’ and I was like, ‘Hi.’”

For Ashley and Janelle, it’s about more than baking,it’s about bringing joy and creating memories in the neighborhood.

For more information on the cart, CLICK HERE to see their social media.