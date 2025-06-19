Ultra Rare: Michelob creates limited-edition bottle for NBA Championships

Michelob ULTRA collaborates with NBA trophy designer Victor Solomon to create a bottle using gold from this year's trophy. Enter for a chance to win your own.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Michelob ULTRA is offering fans the chance to win a limited-edition NBA Championship bottle.

The bottle was created in collaboration with Victor Solomon, the designer behind many of the league’s trophies.

Each bottle is made with the same gold used to create this year’s NBA Championship trophy.

The design features a wearable basketball pendant encrusted with 25 diamonds.

The fan version includes a similar wearable pendent that is gold-plated and adorned with synthetic stones.

You can enter for a chance to win here.