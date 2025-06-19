NBA Finals Game 6: What you need to know as Thunder hope to make history

All eyes are on Indianapolis as the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to make history. With a win on Thursday, the team will claim its first NBA title. Here's how Thunder fans can get involved.

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 9:34 am

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the opportunity to win it all Thursday night in Indianapolis. With a 3-2 series lead, the Thunder look to clinch the team's first NBA title.

Though the game is on the road, thousands of fans will pack the Paycom Center and downtown Oklahoma City to cheer the Thunder on.

For those attending Loud City Live inside the Paycom Center, you can expect free Thunder rally towels, appearances by Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls and the O'City Crew, Storm Chasers and Thunder Drummers, as well as face painting and photo opportunities.

If you're not heading to Loud City Live, there are still several watch zones across the Oklahoma City metro.

Fassler Hall, temporarily known as Thunder Hall, will be open to watch the game, and some other locations, including OKC Tap House, Social Capital, Truck Yard in Brocktown and The Jones Assembly will all host watch parties.

Additionally, if the Thunder win in Indiana, Academy Sports + Outdoors has confirmed six of its stores will reopen immediately to sell Thunder championship merch.

  1. Oklahoma City - 7700 S Walker Ave.
  2. Oklahoma City - 4261 NW 63rd St.
  3. Midwest City - 5635 SE 15th St.
  4. Edmond - 2501 S Broadway
  5. Yukon - 12324 NW 10th St.
  6. Norman - 2010 24th Ave. NW
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

