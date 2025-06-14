Minnesota Shooting suspect may have impersonated law enforcement, authorities say

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson condemned the politically motivated shootings of two state lawmakers and said suspects possibly impersonated police officers as a statewide manhunt continues.

By: Graham Dowers

Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobson delivered a public statement Saturday following the fatal shooting of State Representative Melissa Hortman and the wounding of State Senator John Hoffman, calling it “a dark day for Minnesota and for democracy.”

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

Speaking at a press conference, Jacobson emphasized unity and the need for vigilance as authorities continue their investigation into what officials have described as a politically motivated attack.

Minnesota Elected Officials Targeted in Politically Motivated Attack

“We will not allow fear or violence to define who we are or how we move forward,” Jacobson said. “We will stand together, and we will stand strong.”

Jacobson acknowledged the loss and the impact on the state’s legislative community.

“Our hearts, of course, go out to the victims, their families, their colleagues at the Capitol, and to the communities that they serve with dedication and with integrity,” Jacobson said. “These are our public servants. Leaders who committed their lives to improving the lives of others were targeted in a violent and cowardly way.”

Minnesota Shooting Suspect May Have Impersonated Law Enforcement

The Commissioner said that the suspect may have impersonated a police officer to gain access to the victims. “The suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms, that our uniforms are meant to represent,” Jacobson said. “That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility.”

Jacobson assured the public that additional safety measures are being implemented. “There is increased security in place for elected officials and others who may be at risk,” he said.

He also urged citizens to remain alert. “If you see anything suspicious, especially involving individuals impersonating law enforcement, please report it immediately by calling 911 or your local police department,” Jacobson said.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, with state and federal agencies involved in the search for the suspect.

