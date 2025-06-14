Minnesota shootings: Active search for suspect who killed Melissa Hortman, wounded John Hoffman

Minnesota authorities hunt for suspect in 'politically motivated' attack—State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband murdered; Senator John Hoffman and wife gravely injured.

By: Carrie Winchel

Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a suspect who they believe killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. During a news conference Saturday morning, Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, shared an update on the timeline of events that unfolded overnight.

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

When were Sen. John Hoffman and his wife shot at his Minnesota home?

Evans said that at 2 a.m. Saturday morning there was a call that someone had shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife in Champlin. Both Hoffman and his wife survived. They have undergone surgeries, and Evans said doctors are "cautiously optimistic" their conditions will improve.

When were Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband shot at her Minnesota home?

Police responded and during the investigation, at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday another call came in from officers checking on Rep. Melissa Hortman at her home in Brooklyn Park.

Officers encountered a person who fired at them there, and officers fired back. The person was able to escape.

Hortman and her husband were shot and killed.

Do authorities know who is responsible for shooting Hortman and Hoffman?

Evans said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are "actively engaged" in a manhunt for the suspect responsible for the deadly shootings of Hortman and her husband, and for shooting and wounding Hoffman and his wife.

Police are not sharing the identity of the person they believe they are searching for.

Investigations are happening at both lawmakers' homes.

