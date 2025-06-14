Minnesota shootings: Active search for suspect who killed Melissa Hortman, wounded John Hoffman

Saturday, June 14th 2025, 10:55 am
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a suspect who they believe killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. During a news conference Saturday morning, Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, shared an update on the timeline of events that unfolded overnight.
LATEST: Minnesota Rep. Hortman and husband killed, Sen. Hoffman and wife wounded in politically motivated shooting, Gov. Walz says
You can watch Evans' full remarks at the top of this article.
What we know now:
Evans said that at 2 a.m. Saturday morning there was a call that someone had shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife in Champlin. Both Hoffman and his wife survived. They have undergone surgeries, and Evans said doctors are "cautiously optimistic" their conditions will improve.
HEAR FROM GOV. WALZ: Minnesota shootings: Gov. Walz says lawmakers targeted in 'politically motivated' attack
Police responded and during the investigation, at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday another call came in from officers checking on Rep. Melissa Hortman at her home in Brooklyn Park.
Officers encountered a person who fired at them there, and officers fired back. The person was able to escape.
Hortman and her husband were shot and killed.
MORE INFO: Minnesota Shooting suspect may have impersonated law enforcement, authorities say
Evans said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are "actively engaged" in a manhunt for the suspect responsible for the deadly shootings of Hortman and her husband, and for shooting and wounding Hoffman and his wife.
Police are not sharing the identity of the person they believe they are searching for.
Investigations are happening at both lawmakers' homes.
>> Minnesota Shooting Suspect: Manifesto found in vehicle at murdered lawmakers home, police say
June 14th, 2025
June 14th, 2025
June 15th, 2025
June 15th, 2025