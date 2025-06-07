Pacers guard Haliburton embraces underdog role, reflects on Finals journey

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 2:16 pm
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke Saturday about being underrated, leading a young team to the NBA Finals, and the importance of staying grounded.
Haliburton acknowledged he’s often overlooked because of how he impacts the game beyond the box score.
“My jumper, the way it looks, that’s always been criticized," Haliburton said. "Sometimes I have an effect on the game that isn’t necessarily the gaudy box score numbers."
The guard described the Pacers’ mindset during their playoff run.
“Winning an NBA game is hard," Haliburton said. "Especially a playoff game, let alone a Finals game. We’re just trying to take it one day at a time."
Haliburton also reflected on his role in helping bring teammate Pascal Siakam to Indiana, sharing that the two aligned early on about their desire to win. Siakam has moved this team into the contender category.
“I told him I could get him the ball in space. He said he could help me succeed,” Haliburton said. “Seeing him work that hard makes me want to work harder.”
Haliburton said he’s focused on appreciating the moment, not just in basketball, but in life.
“Some guys don’t get the chance to do this,” Haliburton said. “That’s why I’m just cherishing this moment and really enjoying what I’m doing right now.”
The Pacers meet up again with the Thunder for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Paycom Center.
