Pacers forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his journey and focus ahead of Game 2

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his journey, praising team resilience and embracing the moment ahead of Game 2 against the Thunder.

By: Graham Dowers

As the Indiana Pacers gear up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, veteran forward Pascal Siakam spoke with reporters about his growth from a young player at Basketball Without Borders to a key playoff contributor.

Siakam, who previously won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, said it’s hard to reflect on his accomplishments while still in the middle of the journey.

“That little kid that was in Basketball Without Borders, I had dreams, but nothing near what's happening to me in my life… I’ll forever be grateful to everyone that helped me throughout my journey,” Siakam said. “But it’s hard for me to reflect because I’m still in it and I’m still chasing every single day.”

Siakam recognized the team's determination during a rocky start to the season.

“We lost a lot of games," Siakam said. "But we just continued to chip away. When we got everyone healthy, it started to get better. We're not going to give up no matter what.”

Siakam also praised assistant coach Jenny Boucek for her role in his adjustment to the Pacers’ system.

“She’s a great communicator," Siakam said. "She gives me super great insights on what we want to do as a team. She's always bringing that positivity, which is needed for coaching,”

Now a seasoned veteran, Siakam said he approaches these Finals with a deeper appreciation.

“Back then, I was really… I won’t say naïve, but it just felt normal. Now, I understand how hard it is to get to this level. There’s more appreciation this time around.”

WATCH Siakam's full news conference at the top of this article.

The Pacers meet up again with the Thunder for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Paycom Center.

